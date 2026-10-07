DOJ Urges Judge To Lift Block On Birthright Citizenship Order
By Jared Foretek ( October 7, 2026, 6:12 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration is urging a Maryland federal judge to dissolve her injunction blocking its latest executive order limiting birthright citizenship, claiming that new agency guidance confirming that the policy only applies to children born after it takes effect leaves the families who originally sued without standing....
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