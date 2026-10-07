5th Circ. Backs DOL In Suit Over Withheld Plan Contributions

By Patrick Hoff ( October 7, 2026, 1:39 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit refused to upend the U.S. Department of Labor's win in a suit accusing a Louisiana contracting company executive of unlawfully keeping the insurance contributions deducted from employees' paychecks, rejecting his argument that he wasn't responsible for administering the company's benefit plans....
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