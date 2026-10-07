Pa. Justices To Review Geofence Challenge Post-Chatrie
By Brandon Lowrey ( October 7, 2026, 8:28 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court agreed this week to hear a challenge to a geofence warrant just months after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Chatrie v. U.S. that such warrants implicate Fourth Amendment search protections....
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