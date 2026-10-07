Texas Justices Push Exxon On Explosion Suit Coverage Bid

By Spencer Brewer ( October 7, 2026, 8:34 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court pressed Exxon Mobil Corp. to explain why an AIG unit should have to pay $25 million of a $35 million settlement arising from a deadly 2013 explosion at the oil giant's refinery in Beaumont, asking Wednesday if the company had control over the workers who were injured....
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