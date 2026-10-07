LIV Agrees To Review Player Contracts As Garcia, Rahm Exit

By Vince Sullivan ( October 7, 2026, 5:29 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt professional golf league LIV Golf said it would allow tour member Sergio Garcia to terminate his player participation contract with the debtor Wednesday rather than have it subject to rejection, telling a New Jersey court that it would review the deals of other golfers seeking the same relief....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.