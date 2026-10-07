4th Circ. Says FCC Defied Congress Through Political Ad Rule
By Courtney Bublé ( October 7, 2026, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A split Fourth Circuit panel Wednesday granted a request from Democratic candidates to force the Federal Communications Commission to issue a ruling on whether broadcasters may only charge the lowest possible rate for ads purchased by political committees attached to candidates....
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