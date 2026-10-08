Pa. Justices To Hear Philly's Suit Over Opioid-Spurred Crime
By P.J. D'Annunzio ( October 8, 2026, 4:51 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has agreed to weigh in on whether the city of Philadelphia can sue CVS Pharmacy Inc. and other stores under state public nuisance laws for allegedly exacerbating the opioid epidemic with their prescription drug sales....
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