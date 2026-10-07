Feds Back High Court Review Of Robinhood Disclosure Suit
By Rae Ann Varona ( October 7, 2026, 10:02 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration urged the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday to take up Robinhood Markets Inc.'s bid to clarify securities issuers' liability for omitting material interim financial information from registration statements, saying the Ninth Circuit erroneously imposes liability by "collapsing" two elements of a misleading-omissions violation....
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