Holtec CEO Says Atty Is Confusing Jury Over Confidential Doc
By George Woolston ( October 7, 2026, 8:30 PM EDT) -- Holtec International CEO Krishna Singh accused counsel for the company's former chief financial officer of attempting to confuse jurors in New Jersey state court when he asked whether Singh was aware the ex-CFO had said information in a draft document meant for a prospective investor was false....
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