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Analysis

USPTO Plan To Limit AIA Reviews Is In White House's Hands

By Ryan Davis ( October 8, 2026, 7:08 PM EDT) -- Rules proposed by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to place new limits on patent challenges are being scrutinized by a White House agency, which has held dozens of meetings with groups advocating for and against the plan in recent weeks....

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