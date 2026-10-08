Sen. Scott Can Trim Booz Allen Tax Info Leak Suit, Judge Says

By Zak Kostro ( October 8, 2026, 3:44 PM EDT) -- Sen. Rick Scott can narrow his suit over an IRS contractor's leak of his tax returns to proceed only on a negligence claim against Booz Allen Hamilton in Florida federal court, a judge ruled, saying the trim avoids overlapping litigation after claims against the leaker were transferred....
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