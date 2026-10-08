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Bolt Refused Chance To Appeal £190M VAT Ruling

By Josh White ( October 8, 2026, 5:44 PM BST) -- Ride-hailing giant Bolt said Thursday it was disappointed in the U.K. Supreme Court's refusal of the company's appeal over its claim to a value-added tax margin scheme to reduce an estimated liability of £190 million ($251.6 million)....

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