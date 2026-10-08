Senators Say Ticket Brokers Can't Pry Into Their Emails
By Nadia Dreid ( October 8, 2026, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Two U.S. senators have told a Maryland federal court that a ticket broker cannot force them and their staff to comb through their communications "in the hope of uncovering stray remarks" to support the company's interpretation of the law the FTC is suing it for violating....
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