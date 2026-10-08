Energy Companies' Win In NYC Greenwashing Suit Affirmed

By Tom Lotshaw ( October 8, 2026, 8:34 PM EDT) -- A New York appeals court on Thursday affirmed the dismissal of a New York City suit accusing BP, Exxon and Shell of deceiving consumers about the environmental effects of their gasoline products and alternative energy investments....
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