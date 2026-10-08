High Court Puts 4th Circ. Political Ad Rate Ruling On Ice
By Christopher Cole ( October 8, 2026, 4:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday stayed a Fourth Circuit ruling that directed the Federal Communications Commission to review an agency staff decision requiring broadcasters charge the lowest political ad rates for committees tied to candidates....
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