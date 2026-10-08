Humana Brass Face Derivative Suit Alleging Illegal Kickbacks

By Jarek Rutz ( October 8, 2026, 2:22 PM EDT) -- A Humana Inc. shareholder is suing 12 current and former company leaders in Delaware Chancery Court, alleging they allowed the health insurer to pay more than $100 million in illegal broker kickbacks, to conceal worsening medical costs and Medicare Advantage plan quality, and to waste more than $1.5 billion buying back company stock at inflated prices....
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