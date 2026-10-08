NASCAR Rivals Must Yield Race Setups In Trade Secrets Suit

By Hayley Fowler ( October 8, 2026, 9:24 PM EDT) -- Joe Gibbs Racing LLC and rival NASCAR team Spire Motorsports must produce their race-car setups for the 2025 and 2026 seasons in their contested trade secrets battle, a North Carolina magistrate judge has ruled, but not without first lamenting the onslaught of discovery disputes he's been saddled with resolving....
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