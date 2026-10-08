Blinded Yale Patient Wants $6.6M On Top Of $15.1M Verdict
By Brian Steele ( October 8, 2026, 3:07 PM EDT) -- The conservator of an elderly woman who won a $15.1 million verdict from Yale New Haven Hospital after she was blinded during brain surgery has asked a Connecticut state court judge to add $6.6 million in interest because the defense rejected a settlement offer years before the trial....
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