Pa. Justices Urged To Toss $207M UPenn Med Mal Verdict

By Y. Peter Kang ( October 8, 2026, 10:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has pressed the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to overturn a lower court ruling that allowed a record $207 million medical malpractice verdict, saying because no individual hospital employee was found negligent, the case improperly expands vicarious liability into an unprecedented "team liability" doctrine....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.