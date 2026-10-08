Trade Court Remands Commerce's Freight Coupler Duties

By Dylan Moroses ( October 8, 2026, 5:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce failed to sufficiently explain how attached freight couplers are within the scope of countervailing and antidumping duties placed on freight rail couplers imported from China, the U.S. Court of International Trade ruled Thursday, remanding the matter back to Commerce for further explanation....
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