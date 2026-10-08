Duke Energy, Tech Giants Ink Data Center Cost Deal

By Gina Kim ( October 8, 2026, 9:51 PM EDT) -- Duke Energy announced on Wednesday that it has reached a deal with North Carolina regulators, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, Google and others to beef up existing protections to ensure ratepayers won't be burdened with costs incurred from data centers and other large-load customers in the Tar Heel State. ...
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