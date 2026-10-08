Trump's Comments Fuel Challenge To White House Press Ban

By Jared Foretek ( October 8, 2026, 3:12 PM EDT) -- An attorney for the three major news organizations temporarily barred from the White House said President Donald Trump's own words doomed his administration's claim that the ban was based on national security concerns, telling a D.C. federal judge Thursday that the president simply wanted "good press."...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.