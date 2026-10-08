Md. Judge Again Finds DHS Breached Asylum Settlement

By Jared Foretek ( October 8, 2026, 9:04 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge ruled Thursday that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has continued to violate a class action settlement protecting asylum seekers who entered the U.S. as unaccompanied minors, ordering the agency to stop opposing the asylum seekers' bids to pause deportation cases....
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