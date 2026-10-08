Starbucks Says NLRB Ignored Repeat Dress Code Violations

By Lauren Berg ( October 8, 2026, 10:29 PM EDT) -- Starbucks asked the Fifth Circuit on Thursday to vacate a National Labor Relations Board decision that the coffee chain flouted federal labor law by stepping up dress code policy enforcement without bargaining beforehand, arguing management at a unionized Oregon store followed the company's established corrective action policy....
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