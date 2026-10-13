Supreme Court Won't Weigh Employer Knowledge OT Defense

By Max Kutner ( October 13, 2026, 9:44 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined on Tuesday to review whether an employer owes overtime pay if it did not have knowledge that the worker was putting in the extra hours, avoiding reconsideration of a Fifth Circuit ruling in a wage case against Texas Farm Bureau....
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