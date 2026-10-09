Mass. Court Hints At 2nd Look Of $165M Insurance Judgment
By Carolyn Muyskens ( October 9, 2026, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts' highest court hinted Friday that it could order a judge to show how she calculated the restitution included in a $165 million judgment against three UnitedHealth-owned companies for deceptive marketing practices....
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