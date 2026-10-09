Symbotic Hid Contractor's Delays From Investors, Suit Says

By Katryna Perera ( October 9, 2026, 9:34 PM EDT) -- The top brass of warehouse robotics company Symbotic Inc. has been sued in Delaware Chancery Court by a shareholder who claims they hid problems with a contractor, including project delays and major cost overruns, that later forced the company to restate its financials and caused its share price to drop....
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