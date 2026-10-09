Gene Therapy Patent Suit Against Sarepta Comes To Close
By Adam Lidgett ( October 9, 2026, 8:03 PM EDT) -- Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. no longer has to face a lawsuit accusing it of infringing a University of Pennsylvania gene therapy patent licensed by clinical-stage biotechnology company Regenxbio Inc. after the parties told a Delaware federal judge they agreed to end the case....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.