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Flood Suits Will Go On After Camp Mystic Control Ruling

By Vince Sullivan ( October 9, 2026, 10:58 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge agreed to modify the automatic stay in the Chapter 11 case of summer camp operator Camp Mystic late Friday to allow lawsuits from the victims of a deadly 2025 flood to proceed once the bankruptcy court rules on contentious control issues in the case....

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