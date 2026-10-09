Can Trade Secret Law Protect Indigenous Knowledge?

By Ivan Moreno ( October 9, 2026, 7:09 PM EDT) -- For over 25 years, the U.S. and other countries have struggled at the World Intellectual Property Organization to agree on how to protect Indigenous peoples' medicinal knowledge, sacred ceremonies, songs, artistic designs and other cultural traditions from unauthorized use — material that might not comfortably fit within patent, copyright or trademark law....
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