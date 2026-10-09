DOJ Policy Checking Voters' Immigration Status Banned

By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( October 9, 2026, 8:23 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has struck down the U.S. Department of Justice's new policy of collecting states' unredacted voter information to cross-check voter rolls against immigration databases, saying federal voting laws the agency relied on were meant to protect the right to vote and not take it away....
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