NYC Pushes Back On Bid To Block Municipal Grocery Stores

By Matthew Perlman ( October 13, 2026, 8:01 PM EDT) -- The New York City government urged a federal court not to block plans to open city-owned grocery stores in each of the five boroughs, saying the program is needed to combat hunger as New Yorkers face high inflation and cuts to federal nutrition assistance....
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