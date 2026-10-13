7th Circ. Wrong On TM Interest Ruling, High Court Told
By Elliot Weld ( October 13, 2026, 5:30 PM EDT) -- A company that makes apparel with the U.S. Army slogan "This We'll Defend" has told the U.S. Supreme Court that the circuits are "deeply divided" on the issue of prejudgment interest and that a case where the Seventh Circuit affirmed a $229,000 prejudgment interest award against it would serve as the ideal vehicle to resolve the split....
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