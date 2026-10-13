Norfolk Southern Wants Out Of East Palestine Derailment Suit

By Mike Curley ( October 13, 2026, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Norfolk Southern Corp. is asking an Ohio federal judge to throw out the East Palestine City School District Board of Education's latest complaint over the 2023 train derailment, saying the claims that the derailment cost the board tax money cannot stand up to court standards....
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