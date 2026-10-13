Interscope Sues Summer Walker For $50M Over Record Deal

By Craig Clough ( October 13, 2026, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Interscope Records sued R&B star Summer Walker in Los Angeles state court, seeking at least $50 million and alleging she failed to deliver two albums and an EP before invoking California law to exit her recording agreement on the grounds that it was no longer enforceable....
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