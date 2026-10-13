Kalshi Seeks Full 6th Circ. Review Of Sports Contract Ruling
By Aislinn Keely ( October 13, 2026, 9:45 PM EDT) -- Kalshi is asking the entire bench of Sixth Circuit judges to take another look at a September ruling that declined to shield its sports event contracts from Ohio and Tennessee gambling regulators, arguing recent rule proposals from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission "substantially undermine" the appeals court's decision....
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