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MVP: Davis Wright's Elizabeth McNamara

By Ivan Moreno ( November 3, 2026, 4:00 PM EST) -- Davis Wright Tremaine LLP partner Elizabeth McNamara persuaded a New York federal judge to dismiss President Donald Trump's $50 million copyright lawsuit over journalist Bob Woodward's recorded interviews and fended off defamation claims against several other clients, earning her a spot as one of the 2026 Law360 Media & Entertainment MVPs....

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