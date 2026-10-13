Amazon £6B Price Inflation Class Action Gets Provisional OK

By Eddie Beaver ( October 13, 2026, 5:53 PM BST) -- An antitrust tribunal ruled Tuesday that a consumer rights group can pursue a £6.3 billion ($8.3 billion) class action against Amazon over allegedly inflated prices, but only if it agrees to coordinate parts of its case with two existing claims against the online retail giant....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.