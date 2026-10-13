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Security Dog Firm Can Appeal £88K UK Tax Bill

By Josh White ( October 13, 2026, 7:24 PM BST) -- A security firm providing search dogs can appeal a decision that it must pay over £88,500 ($117,000) in tax, a London tribunal ruled, saying the judgment contained a possible error of law on the status of costs under worker-agency rules....

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