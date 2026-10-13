High Court Won't Review Student's Suit Over Phone Search
By Mike Curley ( October 13, 2026, 12:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday denied certiorari to a teenager who alleges his constitutional rights were violated when his school principal searched his phone on suspicion that he had nude photos of another student....
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