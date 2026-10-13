Insurance Co. Can't Undo Wage Collective Ruling

By Benjamin Morse ( October 13, 2026, 1:47 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge upheld a decision allowing sales agents to pursue wage claims as a collective against an insurance company, rejecting the insurer's arguments that the workers weren't similarly situated and that their overtime claims were improperly certified....
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