Fed. Circ. Upholds Alice Ax Of Targeted Ad Patents
By Adam Lidgett ( October 13, 2026, 8:26 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday refused to revive a series of patents relating to internet advertising in a dispute between rival ad platforms after a New York federal court found the patents didn't pass the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice test....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.