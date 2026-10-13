Island Golf Club And Hospital Sued After Wasp Sting Death

By Jonathan Capriel ( October 13, 2026, 9:12 PM EDT) -- A golf club and hospital on Martha's Vineyard face a widow's lawsuit claiming that they caused her 41-year-old husband's death after a wasp sting, saying the pesticide-free course failed to control the wasps' population and emergency responders misplaced the EpiPen that could have saved his life....
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