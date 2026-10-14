Union Seeks Early Exit In Lockheed Guard's Firing Suit

By Katherine Smith ( October 14, 2026, 2:50 PM EDT) -- A union urged a Connecticut federal court to toss a former security officer's claims that it improperly declined to arbitrate his grievance over his termination from Sikorsky Aircraft and parent company Lockheed Martin Corp., claiming he failed to show the union breached its duty to fairly represent him....
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