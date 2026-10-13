Spirit Execs Seek To End Investor Suit Over 2nd Bankruptcy

By Emily Lever ( October 13, 2026, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Two former Spirit Airlines executives have urged a Florida federal judge to permanently dismiss a proposed class action accusing them of misleading stockholders about the struggling airline's finances before it launched its second bankruptcy in August 2025, arguing the shareholders have rehashed the allegations of an earlier, now-dismissed complaint....
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