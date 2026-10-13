Indicted Ex-Housing Boss Pleads 5th In Bond Fracas

By Brian Steele ( October 13, 2026, 4:04 PM EDT) -- The indicted former leader of two Connecticut housing authorities invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination Tuesday during a civil hearing in state court that sought to bar him from using his home to secure a $500,000 federal appearance bond....
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