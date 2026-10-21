FTC's BOTS Act Blitz Raises Stakes For Ticket Resellers

By Brian Goodrich and Omar Khodor ( October 21, 2026, 5:15 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission is using the Better Online Ticket Sales, or BOTS, Act to prohibit the use of many tactics, tools and technology used by ticket purchasers, brokers and resellers....
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