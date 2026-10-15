GAO Backs Navy's Selection In $64M Corrosion Control Award

By Elaine Briseño ( October 15, 2026, 7:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office denied a protest over a $64.2 million Navy corrosion control contract, finding offerors' similar proposals with the same weaknesses and strengths justified the agency's decision to award the work to the lowest bidder....
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