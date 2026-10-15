What CMS Audit Rule Means For Medicare Advantage Plans

By Stephen Fink, Brad Rice and Igor Karagodsky ( October 15, 2026, 5:59 PM EDT) -- On Oct. 5, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit heard the federal government's appeal in Humana Inc. v. Kennedy, a dispute over a 2023 Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services final rule on recovering overpayments to Medicare Advantage plans.[1]...
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