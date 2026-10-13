Earthbound Asks Court To Toss Worker Data Breach Suit

By Spencer Brewer ( October 13, 2026, 8:47 PM EDT) -- Earthbound Holding LLC asked a Texas federal judge to toss a proposed class action accusing the retailer of allowing cybercriminals to get their hands on sensitive employee data, saying workers failed to allege that they suffered an injury in the attack....
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